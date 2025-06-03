How many raisins should one eat per day for weight loss?

Raisins are a good source of fibre, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating.
Image Source : Social
Additionally, they are low in fat and contain natural sugars, providing a healthier alternative to processed sweets.
Image Source : Social
Men can safely have up to 1.5 cups of raisins each day, while women are advised to drink only a small cup (15–20 kishmish).
Image Source : Social
However, it is important to keep in mind that moderation is key and consuming too many raisins can lead to an excess intake of calories, hindering weight loss progress.
Image Source : Social
It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised dietary advice and recommendations.
Image Source : Social
Next : Whiskey vs Vodka: Which one has fewer calories?