Hiking vs Trekking: What's the difference between the two?

Definition & Duration: Hiking is a long walk, typically on well-marked trails, done in a single day or over a short period. On the other hand, trekking involves a longer journey, often spanning multiple days, through challenging terrain and remote areas.

Terrain: Hiking usually takes place on established paths in forests, hills, or parks. Trekking can involve steep climbs, rocky landscapes, and unmarked routes through mountains or forests.

Physical Intensity: Hiking is generally less physically demanding and suited for people with basic fitness. Trekking requires higher stamina and endurance due to tough conditions and longer duration.

Purpose: Hiking is usually recreational, thereby giving you scenic views and opportunity to explore nature. Trekking is more about the journey, endurance, and sometimes exploration of remote areas.

Equipment: Hiking needs minimal gear; good shoes, water, and a daypack. Trekking demands extensive gear like backpacks, tents, food supplies, and sometimes guides or porters.

Accessibility: Hiking trails are usually easily accessible from cities or towns. However, trekking starts in remote locations and requires more planning and permits.

