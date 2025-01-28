Hemp seeds vs Flax seeds: Which is better for weight loss?

Nutritional Profile: Hemp seeds are rich in protein and healthy fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Flax seeds also provide omega-3s along with fiber, making them excellent for gut health and appetite control.
Versatility: Flax seeds work well in smoothies, yogurts, and baked goods due to their subtle flavor. Hemp seeds have a nutty taste and are great as salad toppers or in protein shakes.
Protein Power: Hemp seeds pack a higher protein punch, making them great for muscle maintenance and boosting metabolism during weight loss. Flax seeds, while nutritious, offer comparatively less protein.
Fiber Content: Flax seeds edge ahead with their high fiber content, helping to improve digestion, reduce hunger, and promote weight loss. Hemp seeds have less fiber but still contribute to satiety.
Caloric Density: Both seeds are calorie-dense but nutrient-rich. Hemp seeds may have slightly more calories, so portion control is key when adding them to a weight-loss plan.
