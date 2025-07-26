Mehendi for Teej: Applying mehendi is a big part of Teej celebrations. Mehndi not only enhances the beauty of the hands, but also makes the feeling of the festival more special. Here are some Mehendi designs for you.
This mehendi design with flowers, leaves will cover your hands completely, while looking beautiful and elegant.
If you're looking for some last-minute mehendi design for Hariyali Teej, this can be an option for you. It can be done easily, while also looking beautiful.
You can try this mehendi design if you looking for something easy and beautiful as it will make your hands looks beautiful.
If you're looking for an intricate design that covers your hand while also having space so that it doesn't look cluttered, this is the one for you.
Short on time? You can opt for this minimal mehendi design which makes your hand look both beautiful and elegant.
This Arabic style of mehendi looks beuatiful and can be easily done.
This mehendi design featuring flowers and leaves is perfect for Hariyali teej.
This is an intricate mehendi design that covers the palm of your hand and can be done easily.
