Hair Conditioner vs Hair Mask: What is the difference between the two?

Purpose & Function: Hair conditioner is made for daily or regular use to smooth, detangle, and lightly hydrate hair after shampooing. On the other hand, hair mask is a deep-conditioning treatment that penetrates the hair shaft to repair, nourish, and strengthen damaged or dry hair.
Frequency of Use: Hair conditioner is typically used after every wash (2–3 times a week or more, depending on your routine). Hair mask is used less frequently—once a week or biweekly—due to its intensive formula.
Application Time: Hair conditioner is left on the hair for 1–3 minutes before rinsing. Hair mask needs a longer duration (5–20 minutes or more) to deeply condition the hair.
Texture & Ingredients: Hair conditioner is lightweight, with basic hydrating ingredients like silicones or light oils. Hair mask is a thicker, richer formula packed with nourishing ingredients like proteins, butters (shea, cocoa), and essential oils.
Hair Needs & Benefits: Hair conditioner is best for daily maintenance, softness, shine, and detangling. Hair mask for ideal for intensive repair, reviving dry, brittle, coloured, or chemically-treated hair.
