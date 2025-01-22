Guava vs Banana: Which is more nutritious?

Guava is a powerhouse of nutrients, containing high levels of vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. It also has a lower glycemic index compared to bananas, making it a better choice for those with diabetes.
On the other hand, bananas are rich in potassium, which plays a vital role in regulating blood pressure and heart health.
Bananas also contain vitamin B6 and magnesium, which are essential for healthy nerve function.
However, bananas are higher in calories and carbohydrates than guava.
Verdict: Ultimately, both fruits have their nutritional advantages and can be incorporated into a balanced diet for optimal health.
