 Guava vs Amla: Which superfood has more vitamin C?

Vitamin C Content: Amla (Indian gooseberry) contains significantly more vitamin C than guava. Amla has around 600–700 mg per 100g, while guava contains approximately 200–250 mg per 100g.

Health Benefits: While guava aids digestion and improves skin health, amla is widely known for enhancing hair growth, improving eyesight, and detoxifying the body.

Antioxidant Power: Both are rich in antioxidants, but amla’s higher vitamin C levels make it more potent in fighting oxidative stress and boosting immunity.

Taste and Versatility: Guava is sweet and can be eaten raw or in smoothies, while amla is sour and often consumed as juice, pickles, or dried supplements.

Verdict: If you're looking for the highest vitamin C boost, amla is the better choice, but guava still offers a delicious and nutritious alternative.

