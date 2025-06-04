Green tea vs Black tea: Which one is better?

Processing and Oxidation: Green tea is minimally oxidised, which makes it retain more natural antioxidants and keeps the fresh, grassy flavour. On the other hand, black tea is fully oxidised, which gives it a richer flavour, darker colour and slightly lower antioxidant levels.
Image Source : Canva
Caffeine Content: Green tea contains less caffeine compared to black tea. Black tea is better for a strong energy boost, whereas green tea gives you a gentle boost without the jitters.
Image Source : Canva
Health Benefits: Green tea is high in EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which is a potent antioxidant and helps in brain function, fat loss and reduces cancer risk. Black tea, on the other hand, contains theaflavins, which are good for heart health and cholesterol reduction.
Image Source : Canva
Taste and Aroma: Green tea has a lighter taste; grassy, sweet or slightly astringent depending on the type. Black tea has a bolder flavour; malty, smoky or fruity.
Image Source : Canva
Weight Loss: Most people prefer green tea for weight loss due to its metabolism-boosting EGCG and thermogenic properties. Black tea also helps with weight management, but its effect may be slightly less.
Image Source : Canva
Weight Loss: Most people prefer green tea for weight loss due to its metabolism-boosting EGCG and thermogenic properties. Black tea also helps with weight management, but its effect may be slightly less.
Image Source : Canva
Conclusion: If antioxidants, weight loss, and a gentle drink are what you want, opt for green tea. If energy, heart health and a bold flavour are what you prefer, choose black tea. There's no "better", it depends on your goals, taste preferences and caffeine tolerance.
Image Source : AI-generated
Next : How many raisins should one eat per day for weight loss?