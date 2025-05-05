Gond vs Gond Katira: Which is better for summer and why?

Gond is a resin extracted from the bark of a tree, and it possesses warming properties, making it great for adding to desserts like ladoo and panjiri during the winter months.
On the other hand, Gond Katira is a gum-like substance derived from the roots of a plant and is known for its hydrating properties and ability to provide relief from heatstroke.
While both are effective in their own ways, Gond Katira may be more suitable for the summer season due to its ability to keep the body hydrated and cool.
Gond Katira is an excellent choice for those who suffer from dehydration and heat-related illnesses during hot weather.
Overall, both Gond and Gond Katira have their unique benefits, but for the summer season, Gond Katira may be a better option due to its cooling and hydrating properties.
