Fridge water vs matka water: Which is good for health?

Fridge water is usually stored in plastic containers, which can leach chemicals into the water over time.
Furthermore, the constant opening and closing of the fridge can also affect the quality of the water.
On the other hand, matka water is stored in earthen pots, which are known for their natural cooling properties.
This means that matka water is kept at a cool temperature without the use of electricity, making it ideal for consumption.
Additionally, the porous nature of the earthen pots allows for the water to be filtered naturally, removing impurities and harmful chemicals.
Matka water, on the other hand, is not only free from chemicals but also has added health benefits.
The clay used in matkas contains minerals that are beneficial for our health, such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
Therefore, when it comes to choosing between fridge water and matka water, the latter is undoubtedly a better choice for maintaining good health.
