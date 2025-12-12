2. Citrus fruits: Oranges, pineapples, and grapefruits may seem light, but their high acidity can quickly cause reflux if eaten before bed. At night, the stomach digests slowly, so the acid stays longer than usual.
Image Source : Freepik
3. Chocolate: Chocolate relaxes the lower esophageal sphincter, which is the muscle that keeps stomach acid in place. When it loosens, acid can rise into the chest and cause heartburn. The caffeine in chocolate can also disrupt sleep.
Image Source : Freepik
4. Fried snacks: Samosas, pakoras, fries, or any greasy foods take longer to digest. Heavy, oily foods make the stomach produce extra acid, which can become uncomfortable when you lie down soon after eating.
Image Source : Freepik
5. Tomatoes or tomato-based foods: Tomato soup, ketchup, or leftover pasta may seem harmless, but tomatoes are naturally acidic. Eating them at night often leads to a burning feeling in the throat or chest, especially for those sensitive to acidity.
Image Source : Freepik
