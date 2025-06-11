Flattened rice vs Puffed rice: Which is better for diabetics?

Glycemic Index (GI): Flattened rice has a moderate GI, meaning it causes a gradual rise in blood sugar. Puffed rice has a high GI, causing a quick spike in blood sugar levels.
For diabetics, lower or moderate GI foods are preferred.
Image Source : Social
Fibre: Flattened rice retains more fibre than puffed rice. Fibre helps slow down sugar absorption in the bloodstream.
Image Source : Social
Nutritional Density: Flattened rice contains slightly more iron, B vitamins, and nutrients due to less processing. Puffed rice is more processed and loses some nutritional value.
Image Source : Social
Satiety and Portion Control: Flattened rice is more filling due to its texture and fibre content. On the other hand, puffed rice is light and easy to overeat. Flattened rice may help control portion sizes and manage hunger better for diabetics.
Image Source : Social
Preparation and Add-ons: Flattened rice is usually cooked with vegetables and spices, which add fibre and nutrients. Puffed rice is commonly eaten with jaggery or fried snacks, which can increase sugar/fat intake.
Image Source : Social
Calories: Puffed rice is lower in calories but also less satisfying. Flattened rice, on the other hand, has moderate calories but a better nutritional balance.
Image Source : Social
Conclusion: For diabetics, flattened rice (poha), when prepared healthily, is generally the better choice due to its lower GI, higher fibre, and better satiety.
Image Source : AI-generated
Next : Delhi Summers won't stop you: Coolest things to do with friends