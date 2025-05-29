Fish vs Chicken: Which one has higher protein content?

Protein Levels (Per 100g): Both fish and chicken breast are high in protein. Chicken breast contains about 31g of protein, while most fish (like salmon, tuna, or cod) give around 20–25g of protein, depending on the type.
Lean Protein: Skinless chicken breast usually has slightly higher protein content per gram compared to most fish, with lower fat if prepared without skin or oil.
Fatty vs. Lean Fish: Fatty fish like salmon or mackerel have slightly less protein than lean fish like cod or tilapia, but offer omega-3 fatty acids, which chicken lacks.
Bioavailability of Protein: Protein from both chicken and fish is highly bioavailable and complete, meaning they provide all nine essential amino acids efficiently.
Calorie Density: Fish tends to be lower in calories per gram of protein (especially lean white fish), making it ideal for those who need to keep a check on their calorie intake.
Conclusion: Chicken generally has an edge in pure protein content, but fish has other health benefits. Your choice needs to depend on your dietary goals.
