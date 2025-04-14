 Fennel water vs cumin water: Which is better for weight loss?

Fennel water is known for its ability to boost metabolism and suppress appetite, making it an ideal choice for those looking to shed extra pounds.

It also has diuretic properties that can help reduce water retention and bloating.

On the other hand, cumin water is believed to increase the body's fat-burning process and aid in digestion.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help with weight loss by reducing inflammation in the body.

Ultimately, both fennel and cumin water can be beneficial for weight loss when incorporated into a healthy diet and exercise routine.

