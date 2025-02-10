Egg Yolk vs Egg White: Which is better for hair growth?

Nutrient Powerhouse: Egg yolk is packed with biotin, folic acid, and healthy fats, which deeply nourish the scalp and strengthen hair. Meanwhile, egg white is rich in protein but lacks essential fats, making it less hydrating for hair.
Scalp Health: Egg yolk helps in nourishing the scalp with vitamins A and D, promoting healthy hair growth. Egg white, due to its astringent properties, is better for oily scalps but may not provide enough nutrients for overall hair strength.
Moisture & Hydration: The natural fats in egg yolk help combat dryness and frizz, making it ideal for those with brittle or damaged hair. Egg white, on the other hand, can remove excess oil but may leave hair feeling dry.
Best Choice? For deep nourishment and hydration, egg yolk is the winner, while egg white is better suited for oily scalps in need of a protein boost. For optimal results, a combination of both can be used in hair masks!
Protein Boost: While both yolk and white contain protein, egg white has a higher concentration, making it beneficial for repairing weak or thinning hair. However, without the moisture from yolk, it may cause stiffness in hair strands.
