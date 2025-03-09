Egg vs Chicken: Which is a better protein source?

Protein Content: Eggs are an excellent source of protein, with about 6-7 grams of protein per large egg. Chicken breast, on the other hand, contains about 26-30 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. However, eggs have a higher protein efficiency ratio (PER), meaning that the body can utilize the protein in eggs more efficiently.
Amino Acid Profile: Both eggs and chicken are considered complete protein sources, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot produce on its own.
Vitamin and Mineral: Eggs are a rich source of various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron. Chicken, on the other hand, is a good source of niacin, vitamin B6, and selenium.
Saturated Fat: Chicken breast is generally leaner than eggs, with less than 4 grams of fat per 3-ounce serving. Eggs, on the other hand, contain about 5 grams of fat per large egg.
Cholesterol: Eggs are relatively high in cholesterol, with about 186 milligrams per large egg. Chicken breast, on the other hand, contains less than 60 milligrams of cholesterol per 3-ounce serving.
Calorie Density: Chicken is generally higher in calories due to its larger serving size and higher protein content. Eggs are more calorie-dense than chicken on a per-weight basis, but because they provide fewer grams of protein per serving, they may not contribute as much to overall calorie intake when eaten in large quantities. For those on a high-protein, lower-calorie diet (like bodybuilding or weight loss), chicken is a great option.
In conclusion, chicken may be a better choice if you're looking for a higher-protein, lower-fat, and more calorie-controlled option for building muscle or maintaining a high-protein diet. However, eggs provide high-quality and complete protein with additional beneficial nutrients and are a more convenient and nutrient-dense option.
