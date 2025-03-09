Egg vs Chicken: Which is a better protein source?

Calorie Density: Chicken is generally higher in calories due to its larger serving size and higher protein content. Eggs are more calorie-dense than chicken on a per-weight basis, but because they provide fewer grams of protein per serving, they may not contribute as much to overall calorie intake when eaten in large quantities. For those on a high-protein, lower-calorie diet (like bodybuilding or weight loss), chicken is a great option.

Image Source : Canva