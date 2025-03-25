Earth Day 2025: Which country first celebrated the day? Know here

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The day aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and fight climate change.
When was it first celebrated? Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970 and nearly 20 million Americans participated in rallies, marches and other events across the country.
Which country first celebrated the day? Earth Day was first celebrated in the United States by US Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin.
Origins of Earth Day: Nelson organised the first Earth Day to raise awareness about environmental issues after witnessing the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, California.
Earth Day 2025 Theme: The theme of Earth Day 2025 is "Our Power, Our Planet". The theme focuses on renewable energy and aims to triple global clean electricity generation by 2030.
