Dubai visa rejected? Try these 5 destinations on the same budget

Thailand offered Indian nationals to stay up to 60 days without a visa. Some other must-visit attractions here are Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Wai, and Koh Lipe.
Bali is known for its pristine beaches, active volcanoes and stunning temples. Some must-visit places are Seminyak Beach, Padang Padang Beach, Keramas Beach, Tanah Lot, Ulun Danu, and Gunung Lebah.
Sri Lanka is known for its famous scenic train rides and famous tea. Some must-visit places are Sigiriya Rock, the National Museum, the Dutch Fort, Gal Vihara, Ganduwa Island, Uda Walawe National Park, Kumana National Park, and Pettah Floating Market.
Bhutan is also known for its diverse wildlife and picturesque natural beauty. Some must-visit attractions are Paro Taktsang, The Palace of the Great Happiness, the National Museum of Bhutan in Paro, Buddha Dordenma in Thimpu, Dechen Phrodrang, and Punakha Dzong.
Vietnam is known for its stunning caves and pristine beaches. Some of the best attractions here are Ha Long Bay, Hoi An, Phú Quốc Island, Hang Son Doong and Tu Lan Cave in Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, War Remnants Museum, and Temple of Literature.
