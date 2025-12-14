Dharamshala travel guide: Must-visit tourist attractions

Dharamshala is where the mountains slow you down, and the air feels lighter. From spiritual corners to misty trails and cafés with views, this hill town offers calm without boredom.
Image Source : Pexels
McLeod Ganj:
The heart of Dharamshala, known for Tibetan culture, cafés and mountain views.
It’s lively yet peaceful, perfect for walking, shopping and people-watching.
Image Source : Pexels
Dalai Lama Temple:
This serene complex is the spiritual soul of the town. The calm atmosphere, prayer wheels and chanting create a deeply grounding experience.
Image Source : Pexels
Triund Trek:
One of the most popular short treks in Himachal Pradesh. The trail offers sweeping views of the Dhauladhar range.
Image Source : File image
t John in the Wilderness Church: A quiet, stone church surrounded by tall deodar trees.
Its peaceful setting and colonial charm make it a hidden gem.
Image Source : File image
Dharamkot:
Often called the yoga village, Dharamkot is calm and scenic. Ideal for meditation retreats, cafés and long mountain walks.
Image Source : File image
Next : Night-time snacks that worsen acidity: 5 foods to avoid before bed