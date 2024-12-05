Devendra Fadnavis love THIS food, not Puran Poli

According to reports, Maharashtra's new CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis once said that her husband, Devendra Fadnavis loves to eat Puran Poli.
Puran Poli is a popular Maharashtrian dish that is made with Chana Dal or husked split Bengal gram lentils sweetened with jaggery.
But later on, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that instead of Puran Poli, he loves to binge on dark chocolate. Let's know about the potential benefits of dark chocolate.
First and foremost, dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants that can help protect against heart disease and improve blood flow. It also contains high levels of flavonoids, which have been linked to reducing inflammation and lowering blood pressure.
Additionally, consuming dark chocolate in moderation has been associated with improved brain function and mood due to its ability to increase serotonin levels.
Furthermore, dark chocolate is also a good source of iron, copper, and magnesium, all of which are essential minerals for maintaining a healthy body.
