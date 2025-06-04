Decoding Hina Khan and her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's wedding look | See pics

Hina Khan married her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 4, 2025, after more than a decade of dating.
Talking about Hina Khan's wedding outfit, the actress chose Manish Malhotra's handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave.
A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy. Subtle pleated gota detailing added depth to the fabric, while a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem lent a dreamlike finish.
For the jewellery, Hina Khan complemented her wedding look with imperial heirlooms from Manish Malhotra jewellery.
Hina Khan's husband Rocky Jaiswal wore Manish Malhotra's white coloured signature kurta in ecru-understated, timeless, and tailored to the moment.
On Hina Khan's Manish Malhotra saree, she got her and her husband’s name customised, which were delicately embroidered- a personal note stitched into tradition.
