Dates vs Dark Chocolate: Which is better for heart health?

Antioxidant Power: Dark chocolate wins here, it’s packed with flavonoids that help lower blood pressure and improve blood flow.
Sugar Showdown: Dates are naturally sweet but high in sugar. Dark chocolate (especially 70% or higher) can be lower in sugar, depending on the brand.
Fats vs Carbs: Dark chocolate contains heart-healthy fats, while dates provide natural sugars for quick energy—but too much can spike blood sugar.
Fiber Boost: Dates offer more dietary fiber, which helps lower cholesterol and supports heart: health.
Portion Control: Dark chocolate is richer, so it's easy to go overboard if you're not careful. Dates are filling and help curb overeating.
Next : Watermelon vs Muskmelon: Which fruit is more hydrating?
Click to read more..