Dark Chocolate vs Dark Compound: What is the difference between the two?

Key Ingredients: Dark chocolate is made from cocoa solids, cocoa butter and sugar. Dark compound is made from cocoa solids, vegetable fat (like palm kernel oil), and sugar — no cocoa butter.
Taste & Texture: Dark chocolate is rich, smooth and has a deep cocoa flavour due to cocoa butter. Dark compound is often waxier, less smooth, and has a flatter taste due to vegetable fats.
Melting Point: Dark chocolate melts easily and smoothly at body temperature. Dark compound has a higher melting point, and is more stable at room temperature.
Cost: Dark chocolate is more expensive due to the use of cocoa butter. Dark compound is cheaper because vegetable fats are less costly than cocoa butter.
Usage: Dark chocolate is preferred in gourmet baking, artisanal confections, and high-end desserts. Dark compound is common in mass-produced candies, coatings, and decorations.
Nutritional Value & Health Aspects: Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and flavonoids from real cocoa butter. Dark compound has a lower nutritional value and it contains trans fats or saturated fats from vegetable oils.
