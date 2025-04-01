Dahi vs Chaach: Which one is better for your gut health?

Probiotic Content: Both Dahi and Chaach are fermented dairy products that contain probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health. However, Dahi typically has a higher probiotic content than Chaach.
Lactose Content: Chaach has a lower lactose content than Dahi, making it a better option for those with lactose intolerance. However, the lower lactose content may also mean that Chaach has fewer probiotics.
Curdling Process: Dahi is curdled using a bacterial culture, whereas Chaach is curdled using the natural bacteria present in the milk. This difference in the curdling process can affect the type and amount of probiotics present in each.
Fat Content: Dahi typically has a higher fat content than Chaach, which can make it more calorie-dense. However, the fat in Dahi can also help to support the growth of beneficial bacteria.
Digestive Benefits: Both Dahi and Chaach can provide digestive benefits, including reducing symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria. However, Dahi may have a better impact on gut health due to its higher probiotic content.
Conclusion: While both Dahi and Chaach can be beneficial for gut health, Dahi may have a slight edge due to its higher probiotic content and potential for more significant digestive benefits. However, Chaach can still be a great option for those with lactose intolerance or who want a lower-calorie and lower-fat alternative.
