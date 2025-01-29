Cow Milk vs Buffalo Milk: Which is healthier?

Fat Content & Calories: Buffalo milk has almost twice the fat content of cow milk, making it creamier and higher in calories. If you're watching your weight, cow milk is the lighter option.
Health Benefits: Cow milk is considered better for overall gut health and weight management, while buffalo milk provides more energy and nutrition, making it a good choice for active individuals.
Protein & Nutrients: Buffalo milk is richer in protein, calcium, and phosphorus, which helps in muscle growth and bone health. However, its high protein makes it harder to digest compared to cow milk.
Digestibility: Cow milk contains lower fat and protein, making it easier to digest and a better choice for children, elderly individuals, and those with sensitive stomachs.
Shelf Life & Usage: Due to its high fat and protein content, buffalo milk stays fresh longer and is ideal for making dairy products like paneer and ghee, whereas cow milk is better for drinking and lighter dairy items.
