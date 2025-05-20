Cow milk or buffalo milk: Which is better for the babies?

Cow milk is the most commonly consumed type of milk worldwide and is generally considered safe for babies over the age of 1 year.
It is rich in nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamins A and D, which are essential for the growth and development of a baby.
On the other hand, buffalo milk has a higher fat and protein content compared to cow milk, making it more suitable for babies who need extra nourishment or have trouble gaining weight.
However, buffalo milk may also be harder to digest and can cause allergies in some babies due to its higher lactose content.
Ultimately, the choice between cow milk or buffalo milk for babies depends on the individual needs of the baby and should be discussed with a paediatrician to ensure the best possible option for their health and development.
Proper hygiene and pasteurisation should also be considered when feeding either type of milk to babies to avoid any potential risks.
