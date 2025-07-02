Cotton vs Linen: Which fabric is better for monsoon?

Moisture Absorption: Cotton is highly absorbent and can soak up a lot of water, which means it tends to stay damp longer in humid monsoon weather. On the other hand, Linen absorbs moisture quickly but also dries faster than cotton, making it more suitable for wet and sticky conditions.
Breathability: Cotton is very breathable and soft,but in extreme humidity, damp cotton can feel clingy or heavy. Linen offers better airflow and naturally wicks moisture away, keeping you cooler and fresher.
Comfort: Cotton is softer on the skin and more comfortable initially. Linen can feel rougher than cotton at first, but gets softer with every wash.
Drying Time: Cotton takes longer to dry, which is inconvenient during frequent rains. Linen dries quickly, making it practical for monsoon laundry challenges.
Odour Resistance: Cotton tends to retain moisture for longer, which can lead to a musty smell. Linen is naturally antibacterial and less likely to hold odour, even when it is damp.
Durability: Cotton is durable but can wear out faster with frequent washes. Linen is a stronger fibre and becomes softer and sturdier over time.
Conclusion: For the monsoon season, linen is the better choice due to its quick-drying, breathable, and odour-resistant nature. However, cotton is a good option as well, just make sure to avoid thick cotton garments that trap moisture.
