Cold brew vs Americano: Which one has fewer calories?

Calories: When consumed black (without milk or sugar), both cold brew and Americano have very few calories, typically less than 5 per serving.
Taste: Cold brew is usually more concentrated and has a slightly stronger taste than Americano, but that doesn’t significantly affect calorie count unless additives are used.
Cold brew is made by steeping coarse coffee grounds in cold water for 12–24 hours. It has a smoother taste, which some people prefer without cream or sugar, thereby, keeping calories low.
An Americano is made by diluting espresso with hot water, keeping it very low in calories.
Better option: When ordering at a café, an Americano is more likely to come unsweetened by default, making it the safer bet for calorie-conscious drinkers. Pre-packaged or cafe cold brews are often pre-sweetened or mixed with milk, which can increase calorie content.
Conclusion: If both are consumed black, Americano and cold brew have nearly identical, minimal calories. The real difference lies in how they're prepared or served.
