Christmas 2024: 5 songs to make your day extra merry

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey: A timeless classic, this upbeat tune sets the perfect festive mood. Whether you're decorating your tree or sipping hot cocoa, Mariah's vocals bring the holiday spirit to life.
"Last Christmas" by Wham: This nostalgic favorite pairs a bittersweet love story with a catchy melody. Perfect for cozy evenings by the fireplace.
"Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande: Modern and playful, Ariana's holiday hit is ideal for adding a fresh twist to your Christmas playlist.
"It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Buble: No Christmas playlist is complete without Michael Bublé’s smooth vocals. This classic is sure to transport you to a winter wonderland.
"Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms: A dance-worthy track that brings old-school charm to any holiday gathering. Great for spreading cheer with its lively rhythm.
