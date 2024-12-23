Christmas 2024: 5 must-visit carnivals in Delhi-NCR

Dilli Haat Christmas Carnival: A festive blend of shopping, live performances, and Christmas treats. Celebrate the season with handcrafted gifts and vibrant stalls at this iconic venue.
Kingdom of Dreams: Watch a spectacular Christmas-themed musical at this popular entertainment hub. The show includes lights, performances, and a magical atmosphere.
The Christmas Carnival at DLF Mall of India: Enjoy a family-friendly carnival featuring Santa’s workshop, photo booths, and interactive games for kids and adults alike.
Select CITYWALK Christmas Festival: A stunning Christmas display with a snow-globe theme, this carnival offers fun activities, live music, and a fantastic food court for a complete holiday experience.
The Garden of Five Senses Christmas Market: A unique outdoor carnival with Christmas markets, performances, and workshops. It's the perfect spot to buy gifts and enjoy a cozy festive evening.
