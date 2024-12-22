 Christmas 2024: 5 budget-friendly Secret Santa gift ideas for your colleagues

Customized Coffee Mug: Add a personal touch with their name or a fun quote. Affordable and practical!

Mini Desk Plants: Brighten their workspace with a low-maintenance succulent or small indoor plant.

DIY Hot Chocolate Kit: Pack marshmallows, cocoa powder, and candy canes in a festive jar. Sweet and thoughtful!

Inspirational Notebooks: Choose notebooks with uplifting quotes or sleek designs for jotting down ideas.

Snack Bundle: Create a mix of their favorite snacks and treats in a cute gift bag. Perfect for the holidays!

