 Chicken vs Fish: Which protein source is better for heart health?

Chicken vs Fish: Which protein source is better for heart health?

Image Source : Social

Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Fish: Fish, especially fatty varieties like salmon and mackerel, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are proven to reduce inflammation and lower the risk of heart disease.

Image Source : Social

Lean Protein in Chicken: Chicken, especially lean cuts like breast meat, provides high-quality protein with less fat compared to fattier meats, which is beneficial for overall cardiovascular health.

Image Source : Social

Lower Saturated Fat in Fish: Unlike chicken, particularly its skin and dark meat, fish generally contains less saturated fat, making it a heart-healthier option.

Image Source : Social

Impact on Cholesterol: Fish consumption has been linked to improved cholesterol levels, while chicken, if consumed with skin or in higher-fat cuts, may increase cholesterol levels due to its higher saturated fat content.

Image Source : Social

Antioxidants in Fish: Fish also contains important nutrients like vitamin D and selenium, which support heart health by reducing oxidative stress, unlike chicken which lacks these heart-healthy antioxidants.

Image Source : Social

Next : Green Chilli vs Red Chilli: Which is more beneficial for your health?

Click to read more..