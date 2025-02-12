Chicken vs Fish: Which protein source is better for heart health?

Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Fish: Fish, especially fatty varieties like salmon and mackerel, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are proven to reduce inflammation and lower the risk of heart disease.
Image Source : Social
Lean Protein in Chicken: Chicken, especially lean cuts like breast meat, provides high-quality protein with less fat compared to fattier meats, which is beneficial for overall cardiovascular health.
Image Source : Social
Lower Saturated Fat in Fish: Unlike chicken, particularly its skin and dark meat, fish generally contains less saturated fat, making it a heart-healthier option.
Image Source : Social
Impact on Cholesterol: Fish consumption has been linked to improved cholesterol levels, while chicken, if consumed with skin or in higher-fat cuts, may increase cholesterol levels due to its higher saturated fat content.
Image Source : Social
Antioxidants in Fish: Fish also contains important nutrients like vitamin D and selenium, which support heart health by reducing oxidative stress, unlike chicken which lacks these heart-healthy antioxidants.
Image Source : Social
Next : Green Chilli vs Red Chilli: Which is more beneficial for your health?