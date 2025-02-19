5 fascinating quotes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

"The legacy of Shivaji Maharaj is not just in his kingdom but in his ideals of courage, justice, and self-rule." – Subhash Chandra Bose
"Shivaji Maharaj was a great ruler, a fearless warrior, and a visionary leader. His leadership transcended time." – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
"Shivaji Maharaj's life is a beacon of inspiration. He was a warrior for justice and the freedom of his people." – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
"In Shivaji Maharaj's kingdom, people were the real power. He ruled with the welfare of his people at heart." – Lokmanya Tilak
"Shivaji Maharaj demonstrated that a great empire can be built on courage, intellect, and love for one’s country." – Rani Lakshmibai
