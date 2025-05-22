Cashew vs Almond: Which dry fruit should we avoid in summer?

When it comes to choosing between almonds and cashews, there is no clear winner for which one should be avoided in the summer.
Both dry fruits are packed with essential nutrients and can provide numerous health benefits.
However, due to their high calorie and fat content, consuming large amounts of either almonds or cashews during hot and humid summer months may not be advisable.
Almonds contain more monounsaturated fats, which can help regulate cholesterol levels and improve heart health, but also have a higher calorie count compared to cashews.
On the other hand, cashews have more carbohydrates and a lower calorie count, making them a better option for those watching their weight.
Ultimately, instead of avoiding any one of these nutritious dry fruits in the summer, it is better to incorporate them in a well-balanced diet and enjoy their benefits in moderation.
