Cardio vs Strength Training: Which is better for weight loss?

Calorie Burn: Cardio burns more calories during the workout, helping with quick fat loss.

Muscle Preservation: Strength training helps preserve and build muscle mass, which boosts metabolism even after the workout.

Long-Term Effects: While cardio burns calories fast, strength training has a longer-term effect on fat loss due to increased muscle mass.

Sustainability: Strength training can be more sustainable long-term, as it improves body composition and keeps metabolism high.

Fat Loss Efficiency: Combining both cardio and strength training provides optimal fat loss by burning calories and building muscle.

