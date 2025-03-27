Cardio vs Strength Training: Which is better for weight loss?

Calorie Burn: Cardio burns more calories during the workout, helping with quick fat loss.
Muscle Preservation: Strength training helps preserve and build muscle mass, which boosts metabolism even after the workout.
Long-Term Effects: While cardio burns calories fast, strength training has a longer-term effect on fat loss due to increased muscle mass.
Sustainability: Strength training can be more sustainable long-term, as it improves body composition and keeps metabolism high.
Fat Loss Efficiency: Combining both cardio and strength training provides optimal fat loss by burning calories and building muscle.
