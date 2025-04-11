Cabbage vs Cauliflower: Which is more nutritious?

Cauliflower is a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and folate, while cabbage contains more vitamin K and antioxidants.
Cabbage also has a higher water content, making it more hydrating.
Additionally, both vegetables have unique health benefits - cauliflower is rich in compounds that may help prevent cancer, while cabbage has anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in digestion.
Overall, both cabbage and cauliflower offer a wide range of nutrients and health benefits, making them both valuable additions to any diet.
However, when it comes to specific nutrients, cauliflower edges out cabbage in some categories.
