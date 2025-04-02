Probiotic Content: Buttermilk typically has more live probiotics due to its fermentation process, promoting better digestion and gut health. Lassi, while probiotic-rich, often contains added sugars or fruits, which may slightly reduce its probiotic benefits.
Protein Content: Lassi (especially if made with yogurt) tends to have higher protein, making it more filling and beneficial for those seeking muscle repair or weight management.
Calories & Sugar: Buttermilk is lower in calories and sugar compared to sweetened lassi, making it a healthier choice for those watching their weight or blood sugar levels.
Taste & Versatility: Lassi comes in a variety of flavours (sweet, salty, fruit), offering more variety, while buttermilk is more straightforward and mild, often used as a digestive tonic post-meal.
Digestive Benefits: Both drinks aid digestion, but buttermilk’s simple, tangy flavour makes it a go-to choice for soothing an upset stomach and preventing bloating.
