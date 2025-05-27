 Brinjal vs pumpkin: Which one forms more gas?

While both brinjal and pumpkin are known for their high fibre content, which makes them beneficial for digestion.

Pumpkin tends to have a higher gas-forming potential due to its high carbohydrate content.

On the other hand, brinjal has a lower carbohydrate content, which means it is less likely to cause gas.

However, this can vary from person to person depending on their digestive systems.

It is always advisable to listen to your body and consume these vegetables in moderation to avoid any discomfort.

