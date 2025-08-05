Shahid Kapoor chose vegetarianism over a decade ago, inspired by the book Life is Fair gifted by his father.
Anushka Sharma follows a vegetarian lifestyle and believes it brings balance to body and mind.
Amitabh Bachchan gave up meat years ago and often speaks about his vegetarian lifestyle on social media.
Sonam Kapoor turned vegan and has been a vegetarian for years due to her love for animals.
Malaika Arora turned vegan three years ago and credits it for her glow and fitness in her 50s.
Shraddha Kapoor turned vegan in 2019 and was named PETA’s Hottest Vegetarian in 2020.
