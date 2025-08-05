 Bollywood stars who are proud vegetarians

Image Source : Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Shahid Kapoor chose vegetarianism over a decade ago, inspired by the book Life is Fair gifted by his father.

Image Source : Instagram/@shahidkapoor

Anushka Sharma follows a vegetarian lifestyle and believes it brings balance to body and mind.

Image Source : Instagram/@anushkasharma

Amitabh Bachchan gave up meat years ago and often speaks about his vegetarian lifestyle on social media.

Image Source : Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

Sonam Kapoor turned vegan and has been a vegetarian for years due to her love for animals.

Image Source : Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Malaika Arora turned vegan three years ago and credits it for her glow and fitness in her 50s.

Image Source : Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Shraddha Kapoor turned vegan in 2019 and was named PETA’s Hottest Vegetarian in 2020.

Image Source : Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

