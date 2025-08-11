Bollywood-inspired tricolour looks for independence day

Kiara Advani’s pastel green saree elegance:
Kiara’s soft green embroidered saree with a floral blouse is a fresh take on tricolour dressing. Complete it with statement studs and a sleek bun.
Image Source : Instagram/Kiaraadvani
Janhvi Kapoor’s patriotic glam in salwar suit:
A vibrant orange-green dupatta paired with green bottoms and gold juttis makes this look perfect for flag-hoisting ceremonies. Add bold earrings for a festive finish.
Image Source : Instagram/Janhvikapoor
Sara Ali Khan’s ivory elegance:
Sara Ali Khan stuns in an all-ivory kurta set featuring delicate lace detailing and a sheer dupatta. She pairs it with matching juttis and silver bangles, creating a soft and graceful base that can be styled with saffron and green accents for a subtle tricolour twist.
Image Source : Instagram/@Saraalikhan
Katrina Kaif’s saffron statement:
Katrina Kaif looks radiant in a saffron-orange embroidered kurta set paired with a matching dupatta. She elevates the look with statement gold earrings and bangles, making it a perfect saffron pick for a chic tricolour-inspired office outfit.
Image Source : Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Shilpa Shetty’s elegant green pick:
Shilpa Shetty stuns in a textured emerald green midi dress with ruffled straps and a cinched waist. She pairs it with a black structured handbag, gold jewellery, and black heels—making it a perfect green element for a polished tricolour office look.
Image Source : Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Urvashi Rautela tri-colour spirit:
Urvashi Rautela channels patriotic vibes in a white kurta set with saffron and green dupatta detailing.
Pair with gold juttis and minimal accessories for a chic Independence Day look.
Image Source : Instagram/Urvashirautela
