 BLACKPINK's Jennie to Dua Lipa: Who wore what at Paris Fashion Show

BLACKPINK's Jennie to Dua Lipa: Who wore what at Paris Fashion Show

Image Source : Social

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim attended the Chanel Couture show in Paris in a beautiful baby blue and black ensemble.

Image Source : Social

Dua Lipa donned a full-body, textured cape with satin bows to tighten the front and a large black velvet bow at the neck.

Image Source : Social

In a classic Chanel tweed ensemble with a contemporary touch, Kylie Jenner turned attention. The reality TV personality accessorized a quilted vanity case, patent block heels, and a tweed skirt combo.

Image Source : Social

Lily-Rose Depp turned heads as she wore a pristine skirt suit with a twist.

Image Source : Social

Pamela Anderson sported a long-sleeved, draped jacket and wide-leg trousers in a monochromatic grey wool ensemble.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 foods that have more protein than chicken

Click to read more..