BLACKPINK's Jennie to Dua Lipa: Who wore what at Paris Fashion Show

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim attended the Chanel Couture show in Paris in a beautiful baby blue and black ensemble.
Image Source : Social
Dua Lipa donned a full-body, textured cape with satin bows to tighten the front and a large black velvet bow at the neck.
Image Source : Social
In a classic Chanel tweed ensemble with a contemporary touch, Kylie Jenner turned attention. The reality TV personality accessorized a quilted vanity case, patent block heels, and a tweed skirt combo.
Image Source : Social
Lily-Rose Depp turned heads as she wore a pristine skirt suit with a twist.
Image Source : Social
Pamela Anderson sported a long-sleeved, draped jacket and wide-leg trousers in a monochromatic grey wool ensemble.
Image Source : Social
