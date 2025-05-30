Black tea vs Milk tea: Which one is healthier for you?

Antioxidant Content: Black tea is rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and catechins, which help fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. adding milk may reduce the antioxidant activity of tea.
Calories: Black tea is virtually zero in calories if consumed without sugar. Milk tea contains higher calories due to milk and added sugar/ sweeteners.
Sugar Content: Black tea is usually consumed without sugar or with minimal sweetener. Milk tea usually contains added sugar or syrups, which can increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.
Digestion: Black tea can help in digestion due to the presence of tannins, and it can also help soothe the digestive tract. Milk tea, on the other hand, can be harder to digest for lactose-intolerant individuals and may cause bloating or discomfort.
Calcium and Nutrients: Black tea lacks calcium or other significant nutrients unless fortified. Milk tea gives you calcium, vitamin D and protein from milk, which are beneficial for bone health.
Caffeine Levels: Black tea contains moderate caffeine, which can boost alertness and metabolism. Milk tea contains the same caffeine level, but the added sugar and milk may blunt or alter its energising effect.
Conclusion: Black tea is generally healthier than milk tea due to its low calorie, high antioxidant profile and minimal sugar content. Milk tea can be part of a balanced diet if unsweetened or low in sugar.
