Black Tea vs Green Tea: Which is better for health?

Green tea contains more antioxidants, which help in increasing immunity and keeping the skin healthy.
Black tea contains more caffeine, which keeps you active and focused throughout the day.
Green tea speeds up metabolism and is effective in burning fat.
Black tea can help control blood pressure, but excessive consumption can be harmful.
Green tea keeps digestion healthy by reducing gas and bloating.
Verdict: If you need energy, drink black tea and if you want to lose weight and have healthy skin, drink green tea.
