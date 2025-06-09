 Black coffee vs Black tea: Which one is healthier for you?

Caffeine Content: Black coffee has more caffeine (about 95 mg per 8oz cup) compared to black tea (about 40–70 mg). Coffee may provide a stronger energy boost, but it can lead to jitteriness or anxiety in some people.

Antioxidant Properties: Both of these are rich in antioxidants. Black tea has theaflavins and thearubigins, which are good for the heart. Whereas, coffee has chlorogenic acid, which is anti-inflammatory and has metabolic benefits.

Heart Health: Moderate black tea consumption is linked to improved blood pressure and reduced LDL cholesterol. Coffee may also benefit heart health, but excessive intake (>3-4 cups daily) can increase heart rate or blood pressure.

Digestive Impact: Black coffee is more acidic and can cause stomach discomfort or acid reflux in some people. Black tea is usually gentle on the stomach.

Alertness and Mood: Both can improve alertness and mood due to the presence of caffeine. Coffee usually gives a quick boost to energy levels, whereas, black tea gives a more sustained release of energy.

Dependency: Both can lead to caffeine dependence, but coffee’s higher caffeine content may make withdrawal symptoms (like headaches and fatigue) more noticeable.

Conclusion: Both black coffee and black tea have health benefits. If you need a strong energy boost and tolerate caffeine well, coffee might be better for you. However, if you're looking for a gentler option with heart health benefits, black tea may be a better one. Moderation is key for both.

