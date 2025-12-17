Best warm-weather destinations Indians are escaping to this December

Goa, India:
Goa remains a classic warm winter escape with lively beaches, markets and sunsets. Balmy days, seafood shacks and relaxed rhythms make it a perfect December getaway.
Image Source : Pexels
Phuket, Thailand:
Phuket’s beaches, water sports and island tours offer sunny days and warm breezes. December here blends beach bliss with vibrant nightlife and local culture.
Image Source : Pexels
Bali, Indonesia:
Bali’s tropical climate, iconic beaches and lush landscapes are ideal in December. From rice fields to surf breaks and sunset temples, every day feels like a postcard.
Image Source : Pexels
Dubai, UAE:
Dubai offers sunny days, ultramodern adventures and warm winter temperatures. Shopping, desert safaris, beach clubs and luxe hotels make it a December favourite.
Image Source : Pexels
Sri Lanka:
From golden beaches to cultural hills and tea gardens, Sri Lanka stays warm in December. It’s easy to explore, friendly on the wallet and rich in flavour and sunshine.
Image Source : Pexels
Maldives :
The Maldives is pure tropical warmth with crystal waters and soft sands. Beach villas, snorkelling and private decks make every moment feel exclusive.
Image Source : Pexels
