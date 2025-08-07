These 7 thriller novels are impossible to put down; have you read them yet?

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore: This is a chilling, atmospheric thriller that is 1970s. The novel follows the mysterious disappearance of a wealthy girl from a summer camp, unraveling dark family secrets and past traumas.
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn: This is a modern classic in psychological thrillers. It explores a toxic marriage and a wife's sudden disappearance, filled with shocking twists and unreliable narration that keeps readers on edge.
The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins: This gripping story centres on a troubled woman who gets entangled in a missing person case she witnesses from a train, blurring the line between reality and illusion.
Monkey Beach by Eden Robinson: Blending supernatural elements with suspense, this novel follows a young Indigenous woman searching for her missing brother, uncovering haunting family and cultural mysteries along the way.
The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham: Set in a gritty town rife with corruption, this legal thriller pits two childhood friends, now on opposing sides of the law, against each other in a deadly game of power and justice.
The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff: This is a darkly comedic feminist thriller about an Indian woman rumoured to have killed her husband, who gets pulled into helping other women escape abusive marriages.
My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite: This is a sharp, satirical thriller about a Nigerian woman torn between loyalty to her sister, a charming serial killer, and her own moral compass, wrapped in witty prose and gripping suspense.
