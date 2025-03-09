Besan vs Multani Mitti: Which is better for glowing skin?

Exfoliation: Besan helps remove dead skin cells, giving your face a gentle exfoliation. Multani Mitti is also good for exfoliating but is better at absorbing excess oil.
Skin Brightening: Multani Mitti works to cleanse and rejuvenate, making the skin appear fresher and brighter. Besan brightens the skin and reduces pigmentation with its natural properties.
Moisturisation: Besan helps to hydrate the skin, leaving it soft. Multani Mitti, on the other hand, can sometimes leave the skin feeling slightly dry, requiring a good moisturizer afterward.
Oil Control: Besan is great for dry to normal skin, but Multani Mitti is the go-to for oily and acne-prone skin, as it helps to control sebum production.
Suitability: Besan is ideal for most skin types, while Multani Mitti is particularly suited for oily and acne-prone skin types.
