Banana vs Avocado: Which has higher potassium content?

Potassium per 100g: Avocado contains about 485 mg of potassium per 100g. Banana has roughly 358 mg per 100g.
Serving Size: A medium banana (\~118g) provides around 422 mg of potassium. Half a medium avocado (\~100g) gives about 485 mg. So, per serving, they are nearly equal—but bananas are often eaten whole, while avocados are eaten in smaller amounts.
Calorie Count: A banana has about 105 calories, while half an avocado has 160+ calories. If you're watching calories while boosting potassium, banana is a better option.
Other Nutrients: Avocados are rich in healthy fats and fibre. Bananas offer quick energy with natural sugars and vitamin B6.
Glycemic Index: Avocados have a very low glycemic index, which is suitable for people managing blood sugar. Bananas have a moderate glycemic index, which is better for quick energy.
Satiety and Fullness: Due to its fat and fibre, avocado keeps you fuller longer while giving more potassium per gram. Bananas, though filling, is digested more quickly.
Conclusion: If high potassium is your goal, avocado is better. But for a quick, low-calorie boost, banana is a great option.
