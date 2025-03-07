Banana shake vs Mango shake: Which is better for diabetic patients?

Glycemic Index (GI): Banana has a GI of around 42-52 which is relatively low. Mango, on the other hand, has a GI of around 51-60, which is moderate to high. A lower GI means that bananas are less likely to cause a spike in blood sugar levels.
Sugar Content: Bananas contain around 14-15 grams of sugar per 100 grams, while mangoes contain around 24-25 grams of sugar per 100 grams. Mangoes have a higher sugar content, which can be a concern for diabetic patients.
Fibre Content: Bananas are a good source of dietary fibre, containing around 2-3 grams per 100 grams. Mangoes also contain fibre, but less than bananas, with around 1.5-2 grams per 100 grams. Fibre can help slow down the digestion and absorption of sugar.
Antioxidants: Both bananas and mangoes are rich in antioxidants, but mangoes have a higher antioxidant capacity due to their high content of vitamins A and C. Antioxidants can help protect against oxidative stress and inflammation, which are linked with diabetes.
Calorie Content: Bananas are relatively low in calories with around 105 calories per 100 grams. Mangoes are higher in calories with around 55-60 calories per 100 grams. Diabetic patients need to be mindful of their calorie intake to manage their blood sugar levels as well as weight.
Portion Control: Regardless of which shake is chosen, portion control is crucial for diabetic patients. A small serving size of around 100-150 calories per serving is recommended.
In conclusion, both banana shake and mango shake are harmful for diabetic people. It is best that people with diabetes avoid it, however, if at all you want to consume them, you can do so while controlling your portion size.
