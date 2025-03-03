Avocado vs Egg: Which is healthier?

Nutrient Density: Avocados are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins like K, E, and C. Eggs provide high-quality protein, B vitamins, and essential minerals like iron and zinc.
Calories: Avocados are calorie-dense due to their healthy fats, with around 160 calories per half. Eggs are lower in calories, around 70-80 per large egg.
Heart Health: Avocados contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that can help lower bad cholesterol. Eggs, especially from pasture-raised sources, offer healthy fats, but they also contain cholesterol, though it doesn't significantly impact most people's cholesterol levels.
Protein: Eggs are an excellent source of complete protein, with all nine essential amino acids. Avocados have a small amount of protein but not enough to be considered a major protein source.
Versatility: Both are versatile, but eggs can be cooked in many ways for a protein-packed meal, while avocados add healthy fats and fiber to smoothies, salads, and toast.
